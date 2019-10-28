Vally Bar Cart

$348.00

Our color-matched metal and glass bar cart is a playfully polished way to roll out spirits and small plates when you’re entertaining Powdercoated metal frame and color-matched glass Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler brings his iconic vision of a modern home to a completely new brand that’s fresh, fashionable, photogenic, and stylish AF No assembly required. Wipe clean with a soft cloth Black bar cart has smoke-colored glass; White bar cart has clear glass; and the Mint bar cart has mint glass 32" W x 18" D x 33" H Vally Bar Cart, Black: Our color-matched metal and glass bar cart is a playfully polished way to roll out spirits and small plates when you’re entertaining. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.