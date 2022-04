Free People

Valleria Vest

$98.00

Style No. 68034172; Color Code: 011 The perfect addition to any look, this forever essential vest is featured in a stunning eyelet lace fabrication with pointed bottom hem and button-front closure for added versatility. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 34 in Length: 20.75 in