The gorgeous detailing cannot be missed on this elevated elastic shirring blouse. Fitted ¾ length sleeves feature a voluminous petal shape at the shoulders with elastic, enabling off-the-shoulder styling. The pleated bust and fitted elastic shirring bodice is supremely flattering along with the dramatic sweetheart neckline. Center back invisible zipper. Lace 70% Silk, 29% Nylon, 1% Elastane Dry Clean Only Made in New York This item is part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry. Sizes and quantities are limited.