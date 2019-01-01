Val Garland

Validated: The Makeup Of Val Garland

£21.16

Buy Now Review It

Val Garland, the fashion industry’s leading makeup artist and the current L’Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director, explores her career highlights and the inspiration behind her most memorable work. She talks for the first time about working with cultural icons including Kate Moss, Edward Enninful, Nick Knight, Vivienne Westwood, John Galliano and more. Structured around key themes from Val's work, from raw to colour chaos, sexy to savage, the book is packed with campaign and catwalk photography, magazine covers and backstage pictures as well as anecdotes and quotes from leading industry figures. Validated is a must-have for fashion lovers, industry professionals, makeup artists and followers of Val Garland.