Mint Pantry

Valia 16 Piece Full Set, Service For 4

The earliest type of pottery, earthenware is crafted from either red or white clay and fired at a low temperature, resulting in its thick, rustic look and feel. After that, it’s glazed to become watertight. Earthenware is not as durable and strong as other materials, so it’s not your best bet for homes with children. Like this set, for instance: With service for four, it sports a lovely two-tone finish that works well on any tablescape. Plus, each piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so after-dinner cleanup and reheating leftovers is a breeze.