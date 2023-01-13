Min & Mon

Vali Crossbody Handbag – Micro

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Min & Mon

Features 100% crafted by hand in small batches in Colombia Removable crossbody strap in deep green (20 - 24" drop length) Convertible sliding handles Exterior card pocket on back One an interior slide pocket and one interior zipper pocket Wear Vali four ways With handles in as a clutch With handles out as a handbag With its matching crossbody strap Or personalized with a charm or strap! Color Deep green and black leather with green fur* Appliqué All Over Eyes Dimensions 6.1"W x 4.5"H x 2"D Materials Genuine leather and cowhide; monogram printed cotton lining This bag comes with an adjustable crossbody strap in matching leather. You can shop our collections of embellished straps and charms to add some personal flair to your bag! *Color and shades of fur may vary. Each bag is unique!