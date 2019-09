Valet Studio

From bows to florals, there was no limit to the direction hair accessories went for SS19, with Sydney-based label Valet at the more refined end of the style spectrum; as seen with the Mafalda clips. Crafted from cloudy resin, they’re studded with sparkling diamantes and fitted with a gold-toned metal spring-back closure; we’re doubling up and wearing together at the side centre-parted waves.