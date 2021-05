Anthropologie

Valerie Pied-a-terre Sofa

$2698.00 $2158.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

With a gently sloped camelback and stunning tapestry that was dreamt up by our design team, this elegant three-seater is best admired from afar - but with its plush cushions and luxe, cotton-linen upholstery, we reckon you won't be able to keep your distance for very long.