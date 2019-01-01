Young Living Essential Oils

Valerian Essential Oil

£48.55

Buy Now Review It

At Young Living Essential Oils

Valerian (Valeriana officinalis) root has been used for thousands of years for its calming, grounding, and emotionally balancing influences. During the last three decades, it has been clinically investigated for its relaxing properties. Researchers have pinpointed the sesquiterpenes, valerenic acid, and valerone as the active constituents that exert a calming and restorative effect on the central nervous system.* German health authorities have pronounced valerian to be an effective aid for the body's needs. Valerian has an approximate ORAC of 61,935 (TE/L). TE/L is expressed as micromole Trolox equivalent per liter.