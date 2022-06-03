Urban Outfitters

Valeria Halter Top

$39.00 $19.50

Product Sku: 67199083; Color Code: 038 A classic halter top. Cropped above the waist. Halter neckline. Finished with a cutout at the front and an adjustable tie that wraps around the waist. Only available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 99% Polyester, 1% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Brown is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 23" - Length: 16"