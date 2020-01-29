Best Paper Greetings

Valentine’s Day Candy Heart Cards With Envelopes (5 X 7 In, 12 Pack)

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

Color:Candy Heart Designs This assorted pack of 12 romantic anniversary love cards will prepare you for all your romantic occasion needs! Cut the hassle of rushing to the store and overpaying for cards. This pack consists of 12 valentines cards with handmade heart designs. Make a statement with these cards made of high-quality, 250gsm ivory card stock that feels thick and sturdy. Each card measures at 5 x 7 inches and comes with corresponding envelopes. Whether it's for Valentine's Day, Anniversaries, Birthdays, Weddings or other occasions, ensure that you have plenty of romantic cards on hand when the special occasion arrives.