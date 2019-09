Rixo London

Valentina – Polka Dot Swimsuit

£130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

This gorgeous Valentina swimsuit is your go-to for those sunny get aways! Simple, easy to wear, and supportive with an underwire cup, she won’t let you down! Look as fabulous as you feel on the beach this year. Wear with Kerry top in any print and conquer the beach.