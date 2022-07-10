Mara Hoffman

Valentina Colour-block Organic Cotton-voile Maxi Dress

£280.00

At Net-A-Porter

After the birth of her son, Mara Hoffman committed herself to more responsible practices, like using only sustainable materials and digitally printing patterns onto the fabrics to save water. Made from breathable organic cotton-voile that only gets softer with wear, this 'Valentina' dress is cut in a loose silhouette with a scooped back and tiered maxi hem. Wear yours to lunch or slip it on over a swimsuit at the beach.