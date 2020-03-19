Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
CB2
Valencia Pink & Grey Bath Mat
$49.95
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Soft, cotton chenille bath mat boasts an Aztec-inspired kilim pattern. Toned-down ivory, blue and pink hues make it surprisingly versatile to boot. CB2 exclusive.
Need a few alternatives?
Otherland
Kindling
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
The Home Depot
Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Semi-opaque Persimmon Bellino Blackout Curtai...
$47.52
from
The Home Depot
BUY
Diptyque
Roses Candle
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Female Form Vase
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from CB2
CB2
Sawyer White Leaning Desk
$179.00
$161.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Hoxton Stone Sofa
$1299.00
$999.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Infinity 24" Round Copper Wall Mirror
$129.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Harlow Pink Velvet Chair
$259.00
$119.00
from
CB2
BUY
More from Décor
Otherland
Kindling
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
The Home Depot
Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Semi-opaque Persimmon Bellino Blackout Curtai...
$47.52
from
The Home Depot
BUY
Diptyque
Roses Candle
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Female Form Vase
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted