Vagabond Shoemakers

Vagabond Shoemakers Olivia Suede Boot

$160.00 $69.30

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Step with chic confidence in this heeled ankle boot by Vagabond Shoemakers. Cut above the ankle in a soft suede with a pointed toe + invisible zipper entry at inner ankle. Finished with a sculpted covered bell heel + a rubber sole.