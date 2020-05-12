VAGA

Vaga Mandala Dotting Tools For Nails Premium Quality Professional Nail Kit Of 5 Colorful Double Ended Nail Art Dot And Marbling Tools Accessories With 10 Dot Sizes Packed In A Black Pu Case [va8-dotting]

$6.49

Fabulous Nail Art Dotting ToolsIf you would like to see more high quality VAGA products, click on our brand name under the title of this listing.This set of VAGA dotting tools includes 5 double ended dotters with a total of 10 different dot sizes.These tools are perfect for creating amazing nail art designsNow you can create any design you can imagineIn order to achieve the finest results please follow these steps: 1. Clean your nails using VAGAs special nail art cotton rounds and nail polish remover. 2. Choose the dot size most suitable for the design you would like to create and dip the dot into a drop of nail polish. 3. Start expressing your creativity and create wonderful nail designs. 4. In order to enhance the effect, we highly recommend using VAGA's rhinestones and fimo nail decorations. The results will be outstanding!!!