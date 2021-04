World Menagerie

Vadim Ivory Area Rug (5′ X 7′)

$219.63 $91.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The power-loomed polypropylene construction of this area rug not only increases its durability and strength making this rug perfect for high traffic rooms, but it also allows for virtually zero sheddings adding to the everlasting beauty of this piece.