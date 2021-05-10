Kinto

Vacuum Insulated Travel Tumbler

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

A good travel mug is hard to find—but we found one! It checks all our boxes for qualities a to-go tumbler should have. The screw-top lid is easy to open and close, so we can toss this in our bag without worrying about spills. The lip on this tumbler allows for 360° sipping, so there’s no awkward wrist twisting to get to the spout. It’s vacuum insulated to keep hot drinks hot (up to 149°F) and cold drinks cold (to 46.5°F); because of the cleverly designed sip lid, ice cubes won’t get in the way of drinking. And boy, is it pretty, in shiny stainless steel or powder-coated matte white, black, khaki, or turquoise. Whether you’re traveling by car, train, bus, bike, or on foot, it’s the perfect way to caffeinate or hydrate on the go.