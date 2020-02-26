S'well

Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 Oz

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

Vacuum Insulated - triple-layered construction, designed to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. Superior Construction - High-Grade 18/8 Stainless Steel. BPA free and reusable. Hand-wash only. Accessories sold separately. 17oz emulates a standard size water bottle, and is perfect for staying hydrated at the gym or on-the-go. S’WELL IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED SELLER OF THIS PRODUCT - Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by S’well.