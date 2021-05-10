SUNWILL

Vacuum Insulated Camping Mug With Lid

✅Vacuum Insulated Technology: Sunwill coffee mugs are with double walled vacuum insulation technology, keeping your favorite beverages hot for 3+ hours and cold for 9+ hours. Sweat proof, no condensation. ✅Powder Coated Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: The insulated coffee mug is made from premium 304 food Grade stainless steel, never rust, lead free, easy wash and unbreakable. Each cup is powder coated for a durable finish, no scratching, peeling or fading. ✅BPA Free Press-in Lid: The eco-friendly lid is completely BPA free; silica gasket seals to achieve maximum spill proof capability. Wide mouth drinking hole on the top, straw friendly, with sliding cover to keep bugs and dust out for drinking at your beautiful garden. The sliding cover is to prevent heat/ cold from escaping. It is not leak proof. ✅Comfortable Handle: Full loop designs fit mitts fully, making it the great outdoor camping mug and the coffee mug in the office as well. Perfect gift to yourself, your family and friends. ✅Lifetime Guarantee: If you have any questions, please contact our customer service and we will reply shortly. We provide 100% satisfaction guarantee if you are not fully happy with the insulated coffee mug.