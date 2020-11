West Elm

Vacilando Quilting Co. Wall Quilt

Created by designer Laura Preston, Vacilando Quilting Co. is a mobile textile studio designing and handcrafting heirloom-quality quilts all around the United States. The YKB Wall Quilt's bold geometric design is inspired by the brilliant cobalt blue developed by the artist Yves Klein in the 1960s.