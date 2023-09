Il Bisonte

Vachetta Leather Belt Bag

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Il Bisonte

Il Bisonte belt bag in vachetta leather Features embossed logo on front Removable, adjustable buckle waist strap Flap top with snap closure Lining: Unlined Approx. 6.3"H x 8.3"W x 1.8"D Item Weight (lbs.): 0.7...Read more