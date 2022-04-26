United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Good American
Vacay Dress
$159.00
At Good American
What’s Up, Legs? Whether you’re out to play or on vacay, the Better Than Leather Vacay Dress is a one and done situation. Lace up, and go off. Leather like material Midi length High back slit Open back with center lace up Form-fitting throughout Black color Lite weight fabric- Our finest quality faux leather is lightweight, thin, and buttery soft - perfect for year-round wear