Dyson

V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

$449.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com Triple Functionality: Purifies year-round, cooling fan in summer and powerful heater in winter. Now works with Amazon Alexa HEPA filter removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander. Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly and awarded the Quietmark accreditation Automatically monitors and reacts. Dyson Link app provides real-time air quality reports and allows you to remotely control your machine from your smartphone – standard data and messaging rates may apply 3-in-1: Purifies all year round, can heat the whole room or cool you as a fan

HEPA filter removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. Active carbon layer captures odors andharmful toxins

Automatically monitors and reacts. Dyson Link app provides real-time air quality reports and allows you to remotely control your machine from your smartphone

Only Dyson purifier heaters have Jet Focus Control for focused or disused airflow

Has auto mode, sleep timer, night-timemode and an easy-to-clean aperture

