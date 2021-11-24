Dyson

V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

$399.99 $299.99

Includes: Soft Roller Cleaner Head, Combination Tool, Mini Motorized Head, Crevice Tool, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Docking station, Rechargeable battery. "The V8 Fluffy is Lightweight and versatile, with up to 40 minutes of fade-free power.* Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8. Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner, to clean your hard floors and car. The soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors, tough on dirt. Handle Controls Height Adjustment Telescopic Handle Cord-free. Hassle-free Soft Roller Cleaner Head Whole Machine filtration Powered by the Dyson digital motor V9 2 Tier Radial™ cyclones Up to 40 minutes of powerful fade-free suction Max power mode Transforms to clean up high Transforms to a handheld Weight: 5.7lb Charge time: 5hrs Bin volume: 0.14 gallon We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.