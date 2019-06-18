Dyson

V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron

$499.00 $299.00

The Dyson V8 animal offers cord-free hassle-free cleaning for up to 40 minutes. Powered by the Dyson V8 motor, this machine has the most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum. Whole machine filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Max power mode provides up to 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. All Dyson cord-free vacuums convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning, and cleaning difficult places. Emptying the new, larger bin is a breeze with the push of a single button. The convenient docking station stores and charges your machine and accessories when not in use so it's always ready to go. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction (up to 25 minutes with motorized floor tool attached). trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum. The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt.