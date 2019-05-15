Dyson

V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 Animal cord-free vacuum is engineered for homes with pets. The battery chemistry delivers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction. A direct-drive cleaner head sucks up pet hair and ground in-dirt across both carpets and hard floors. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it generates 150% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum. And with whole machine HEPA filtration, it captures pet allergens and expels cleaner air too. Thanks to a revolutionary cord-free format, it also transforms for easy cleaning up high, and into a handheld for quick cleans close at hand. With an extra tool for tougher tasks.