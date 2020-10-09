Dyson

V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$424.00 $399.00

The Dyson V8 animal offers cord-free hassle-free cleaning for up to 40 minutes. Powered by the Dyson V8 motor, this machine has the most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum. Whole machine filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Max power mode provides up to 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. All Dyson cord-free vacuums convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning, and cleaning difficult places. Emptying the new, larger bin is a breeze with the push of a single button. The convenient docking station stores and charges your machine and accessories when not in use so it's always ready to go. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction (up to 25 minutes with motorized floor tool attached). Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum. The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 150 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Mini motorized tool for tough tasks. Stiff nylon bristles remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 tier Radial cyclones - 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Mini soft dusting brush for gentle dusting around the home. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. 1 tested to ASTM F558 against cordless models. Dyson received the highest numerical score among stick vacuums in the J. D. Power 2017 Vacuum Satisfaction Study, based on 6, 965 total responses from 7 companies measuring the opinions of consumers who purchased a stick vacuum in the previous 12 months surveyed in February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary.