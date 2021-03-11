Dyson

V8 Absolute – Refurbished

$449.99 $249.97

About This Item Details Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Two cleaner heads. Extra tools and whole machine HEPA filtration. - Color: yellow - Up to 40 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool. - Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use. - Up to 30 minutes of fade-free power with the Soft roller cleaner head (in Powerful suction mode). - Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt. - Whole-machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. - Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets. - More tools for whole home cleaning. Includes Mini Motorized Tool, Crevice tool, Combination tool, and Mini Soft Dusting Brush. - 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6(TM) cordless vacuum. - Hygienic bin emptying – no need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons. - 6-month warranty. Dyson's free 6-month warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back. - Cordless; rechargeable - Includes power charger and dock - 9.8" x 49" x 8.8" - Imported Note from Manufacturer: Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. This item may or may not be in the original packaging. See the seller’s listing for full details. Materials Plastic Additional Info All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. 6 month manufacturer warranty