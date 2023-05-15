Dyson

V8 Absolute

$999.00 $599.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Core Technology 43 hair removal vanes Polycarbonate vanes lift tangled strands from the brush bar, sending them straight to the bin. Acoustic control The lightweight Dyson V8™ vacuum is accoustically controlled to reduce noisy turbulence. Dyson digital motor V8 Spins at up to 110,000rpm to generate powerful Dyson suction. Fully-sealed filtration Traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns.2 Washable filter can be reused for the lifetime of the machine, reducing waste. Six-cell energy-dense battery Delivers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power.1