Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Dyson

V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum

$399.99$319.99
At eBay
The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt.
Featured in 1 story
Don't Miss eBay's Direct-From Dyson Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton