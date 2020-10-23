Dyson

V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$399.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

The Dyson V7 Moorhead cord-free vacuum has 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Moorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cleans hard floors with extra power for carpets. With 2 additional tools. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75Percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 tier radial tm cyclones - 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it's always ready to go. Dyson received the highest numerical score among stick vacuums in the J.D. Power 2017 Vacuum Satisfaction Study, based on 6,965 total responses from 7 companies measuring the opinions of consumers who purchased a stick vacuum in the previous 12 months surveyed in February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Do not use to pick up flammable or combustible liquids, such as gasoline, or use in areas where they or their vapors may be present. Suction power is up to 100AW.