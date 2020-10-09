Dyson

V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cord free; Hassle free; Powerful suction Up to 30 minute's run time when using a non-motorized tool. Detachable battery: Non-detachable Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning; Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use Direct drive cleaner head; Up to 6 minutes of fade free power (in Max mode); Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum Hygienic bin emptying: No need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car