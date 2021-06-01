United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dyson
V7 Motorhead Cord-free Vacuum (fuchsia)
$399.99$347.99
At Walmart
The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places