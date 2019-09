Dyson

V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum has 75Percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Gentle on hard floors. Tough on dirt.