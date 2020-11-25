Dyson

V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum

$179.99 $119.00

The Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the Direct-drive cleaner head which drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces. 2 Tier Radial cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Max power mode provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Hygienic bin emptying. Just push the button to release the dirt. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it's always ready to go.