Dyson

V6 Motorhead Cord-free Vacuum – Refurbished

$399.99 $160.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details "The Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the Direct-drive cleaner head which drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction.* Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces. 2 Tier Radial cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Max power mode provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks.* Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Hygienic bin emptying. Just push the button to release the dirt. - No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to. -The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. -Powered by the Dyson digital motor V6 -2 Tier Radial™ cyclones. 15 cyclones arranged across two tiers work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. -Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Up to 20 minutes of run time. -Max power mode, Push button to select power. Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks.* -Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. -All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. -Hygienic bin emptying. Just push the button to release the dirt. -All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. -6-month manufacturer warranty. -Tools included: Combo Tool, Crevice Tool, Mini Motorhead, Flexi Crevice Tool, Up Top Tool - Approx. 13.7" x 9.8" x 44" - Imported Materials Plastic Care Wipe Clean