Dyson

V6 Car & Boat Handheld Vacuum

$229.00 $119.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Powerful suction. Cord-free and portable. The Dyson V6 Car & Boat handheld combines powerful, cord-free suction with a range of interchangeable tools, designed to remove ground-in dirt and dust from every corner. Lightweight at less than 4lbs, the V6 Car & Boat is easy to handle with the center of gravity located towards the grip. No cord means hassle-free cleaning in the garage without being tethered to the wall. Engineered for cars and cabins, the V6 Car & Boat includes the stiff bristle brush for ground-in dirt, the mini-motorized tool for upholstery, and the mini soft dusting brush for fragile areas like the console. In addition to the combination tool and crevice tool for tight spaces, the Crevice tool reaches everywhere from the dashboard to the trunk.