Dyson

V6 Absolute Refurbished Cordless Vacuum

$299.99 $173.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Designed for hard floors, the Soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Includes extra tools remove pet hair and ground in dirt from around the home and in the car. Engineered with up to 20 minutes fade free power for versatile cleaning. Soft roller cleaner head designed for hard floors. Removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Full-width coverage; soft woven nylon, with rows of anti-static carbon fiber filaments. - Direct-drive cleaner head pushes bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors