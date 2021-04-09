Dyson

About This Item Details The Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Invented for hard floors, the Soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head provides 75% more power than the Dyson V6 vacuum. Whole machine filtration captures allergens, and extra tools remove pet hair and ground in dirt from around the home and in the car. - Soft roller cleaner head: Invented for hard floors. Removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Full-width coverage; soft woven nylon, with rows of anti-static carbon fiber filaments. - Direct-drive cleaner head: 75% more brush bar power than Dyson V6 pushes bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. - Whole machine filtration to capture allergens and expel cleaner air. Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. - Generates powerful suction - 2 Tier Radial cyclones, 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture the fine dust. - Balanced for floor to ceiling cleaning. The center of gravity is located towards the grip for easy, lightweight cleaning up top, down below and in between. - Up to 20 minutes fade free power and up to 6 minutes on MAX mode; Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. - Suction starts strong and stays strong. The trigger releases instantly so battery power isn t wasted between cleaning tasks. - Mini motorized tool. Stiff nylon bristles remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces. - Mini soft dusting brush: With soft bristles for gentle, vacuum-assisted dusting around the home. - Docking station: This stores and charges the machine so it s at hand and ready to use. It also holds additional Dyson tools when you re not using them. - Hygienic bin emptying. Just the push the button to release the dirt. - Handheld mode. The wand quickly detaches for handheld cleaning. Dyson tools fit directly to the machine. - Click-fit cleaning tools. The crevice tool cleans in tight gaps and narrow spaces, and the combination tool has a wider nozzle that converts to a brush tool for dusting. - Made from the strongest materials available, selected for their durability and lightweight properties. - Tools included: Combo, Crevice, Mini motorized, Soft Dusting Brush, Fluffy cleaner head" - 9.8" x 8.2" x 47.5" - Imported This item CANNOT be shipped to Canada. Materials Plastic