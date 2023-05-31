Dyson

V15 Detect Absolute

$1449.00 $999.00

Core technologies Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor Powerful, lightweight digital motor spins up to 125,000rpm to suck up microscopic dust and large debris. Radial Cyclone™ technology 14 cyclones generate forces of 100,000g to fling dust into the bin without clogging the filter, so there’s no loss of suction. Energy-dense battery Click-in battery provides up to 60 minutes of fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.6 Multi-stage filtration Dyson’s fully-sealed filtration traps 99.99% of microscopic particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.7 Carbon fibre filaments Black anti-static carbon fibre filaments to extract fine dust from hard floors.