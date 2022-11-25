Dyson

V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum

Slim Cordless Vacuum: The Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination Counts: A piezo sensor counts and measures the size of dust particles. The piezo sensor measures dust particles passing through the inlet 15,000 times a second. The sensor converts the acoustic vibrations of picked-up particles into an electrical signal, allowing the vacuum to intelligently react when more dust is identified Application: Ideal for hard floor, upholstery, and carpet usage Hair Screw Tool: The De-tangling brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, and stairs. Tightening strands migrate to the end of the hair screw tool brush bar and are spiraled off into the bin in seconds Up to 60 Minutes Run Time: The Advanced seven-cell battery delivers up to 60 minutes of whole-home cleaning The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. Engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home in a lightweight, compact format. Manage Everyday Messes It is 24 percent lighter than the V15 and features up to 60 minutes of run time. The suction power automatically adapts to dust levels. Detects Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head for hard floors has a laser that detects the particles you can't normally see, you don't miss anything. It automatically adapts suction for the right balance of power when you need it Finely Engineered A custom lens spreads laser light into a fan shape, exactly 1.5-degree down and 7.3mm from the ground, to illuminate fine dust but not the surface it sits on. Green Laser The human eye’s evolutionary sensitivity to green light means we see it brighter than other colors, enhancing contrast and making hidden dust clearly visible. Counts A piezo sensor counts and measures the size of dust particles. The piezo sensor measures dust particles passing through the inlet 15,000 times a second. The sensor converts the acoustic vibrations of picked-up particles into an electrical signal, allowing the vacuum to intelligently react when more dust is identified. LCD The LCD screen shows you scientific proof of a deep clean. Versatility and Power The latest Dyson vacuum technology in an ergonomic, compact format, weighing just 4.8 lb. Versatile to deep clean your whole home up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Two Advanced Cleaner Heads to Deep Clean Anywhere The Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head, engineered for hard floors, reveals invisible dust.