Dyson

V12 Detect Slim Absolute

$1299.00 $968.00

At Dyson

The power to clean anywhere The versatility of Dyson cordless technology makes cleaning your home easier. Powerful cleaning of floors, hard-to-reach places and mattresses. Laser Slim Fluffy™ cleaner head 25cm-wide cleaner head engineered with soft nylon and anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove dust from hard floors and narrower gaps. With a low profile to reach further under furniture. Motorbar™ cleaner head De-tangling vanes automatically clear wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean. Hair screw tool. Picks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Anti-tangle conical brush bar spirals hair off and into the bin. Motor-driven cleaning for small spaces. Single-button power control No need to hold the trigger. You can swap hands while navigating obstacles, making cleaning easier. Three power modes Auto mode intelligently adapts, with the optimum balance of power and run time. Eco mode provides longer run time for bigger cleans, while Boost mode is engineered for short, intensive cleaning. Wall dock our Dyson vacuum drops into the wall-mounted charging dock, ready for your next clean. When left on charge, the energy-saving battery knows when it’s full and cuts power consumption to a trickle. No-touch bin emptying Hygienic ejection mechanism drives dust and debris deep into your bin, in one action. LCD screen Reports performance in real time, including second-by-second run time display – maintenance alerts, power modes and battery life. Easy to maintain Washable lifetime filter and Fluffy™ roller reduce waste. Engineered to be reused, not replaced. Wipeable bin and tools help optimise your Dyson vacuum’s performance and lifespan. Optional click-in battery7 Remove and replace at the press of a button to double your run time. With a battery-saving button for longer-lasting cleaning sessions.