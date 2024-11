Dyson

V12 Detect Slim

$649.99 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Honor your special month, or that of a loved one, with our Birthstone Crystal Necklace. The color of your choice sits on an oval pendant in the form of hundreds of delicate crystals. The pendant then sits on a stunning gold cable chain. Wear with a few other meaningful motifs for a certainly symbolic stack.