Dyson

V11 Vacuum

$1199.00 $799.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Intelligently reports in real time Monitors system performance 8,000 times a second, then reports in real time on the LCD screen. The right cleaning mode for the right task Three cleaning modes for the right balance of power and run time. More power where you need it. More energy efficiency everywhere else. Powerful suction across all surfaces Motorbar™ cleaner head with direct, powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors Battery power management system Dyson’s power-optimising technology and battery-saving trigger help maximise energy efficiency, only using power when you need it. ‘Point and shoot’ hygienic bin emptying The ‘point and shoot’ mechanism hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into your bin, in one action – so there’s no need to touch the dirt. Optional click-in battery Remove and replace at the press of a button for even longer cleans – and to charge on or off the machine.⁴ With a battery-saving trigger for longer-lasting cleaning sessions.