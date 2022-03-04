Dyson

V11 Outsize

$729.00

The Dyson V11 Outsize Origin + offers outstanding cleaning power with a full-size bin and full-size cleaner head. Its versatile, easy-to-maneuver stick design converts to a handheld vac for remarkable coverage and capacity. An LCD digital screen displays run time countdown to the second and displays maintenance alerts, giving you complete control of your clean. Dyson DLSTM technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type to extend run time. Dyson-engineered attachments let you care for your floors, furnishings, and even your vehicles. Don't let its cordless design fool you into thinking the V11 Outsize Origin + can't go the distance -- this handy helper offers up to 60 minutes of cord-free cleaning, depending on power mode, floor type, and attachments used. From Dyson. Includes Dyson V11 Outsize Origin + cordless vacuum, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, mini motorized tool, crevice tool, stiff bristle brush, wand storage clip, mattress tool, up-top adapter, and extension hose Traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 micron in boost mode High Torque XL cleaner head Full-size bin 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Dyson DLSTM technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type to extend run time LCD digital screen displays run time countdown to the second and displays maintenance alerts, giving you complete control of your clean Advanced whole-machine filtration Converts to handheld Rechargeable lithium-ion battery Up to 60 minutes of cord-free cleaning; actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used Measures approximately 11.7" x 12.5" x 50"; weighs 7.85 lbs ETL listed adapter; 2-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty Imported