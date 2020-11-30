Dyson

V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Purple

Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum. Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home. Intelligently optimizes suction and run time across all floor types. The right balance of power and run time when you need it. Up to 60 minutes of run time. Engineered for larger homes with pets. Actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used. High Torque cleaner head. Automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without changing cleaner heads. Advanced whole-machine filtration. Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.