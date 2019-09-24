100% Gel system;
Highly pigmented for easy coverage;
Non-shrink and Non-Yellowing;
Up to 4 weeks long lasting formula;
LED and UV curable;
Fast soak-off removal;
5-FREE and non toxic.
One bottle can achieve up to 110 sets.
Colour Representation:
Every effort is made to ensure that all our product imagery is as accurate as possible. Due to colour/resolution settings on electronic devices, the colour representation may differ slightly from the physical product.
TO BE FEATURED TAG #gelbottlev08
Instagram gallery