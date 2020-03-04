Lands' End

V-neck Wrap One Piece

$159.00 $124.97

Buy Now Review It

At Lands' End

This SlenderSuit is going to make serious waves. Just look at it! From the breath-taking colors, to the torso-slimming, bust-enhancing, leg-defining cut, it won’t be here long. Like all of our SlenderSuits®, it’s designed to slim and smooth, making you look a whole size smaller instantly. And thanks to Lycra® Xtra Life™ spandex, your suit is guaranteed a longer life. This amazing fiber resists breaking down even after repeated contact with every day elements that are hard on your suit - chlorine, sunscreen, even the sun. So your suit lasts longer and retains its gorgeous shape.