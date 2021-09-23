Victor Glemaud x Target

V-neck Sweater Vest

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Fit: Regular Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: V Neck Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637981 UPC: 195994275616 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3173 Origin: Imported Description A knitwear piece you can wear anytime of year, the V-Neck Sweater Vest from Victor Glemaud x Target makes a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This women's sweater vest has a V-neckline that makes it great for layering over a turtleneck or crewneck sweater when it's cool, while a slightly boxy regular fit lets it work just as well as a stylish piece to wear on its own when it's warmer. A chevron pattern at front and back and thick horizontal stripes at the bottom create a striking look and showcase designer Victor Glemaud's love of colorblocking, while the black and white color palette puts a chic spin on the bold pattern. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.